Austyn Delgrosso-Knerr was under the influence when he caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 81.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend up to three years behind bars for a wrong-way crash in Lackawanna County.

Austyn Delgrosso-Knerr was under the influence when he caused a wrong-way crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near Scranton in July.

A couple from Virginia was hospitalized.

Delgrosso-Knerr pleaded guilty last year to causing the wreck and driving under the influence with a suspended license.