Lackawanna County

Man sentenced for violating Clean Water Act

The former Greenfield Township Supervisor and his son were convicted after a trial in December of 2021.
Credit: WNEP
Bruce Evans Sr.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend two years in prison after violating the Clean Water Act in Lackawanna County.

Bruce Evans Sr. was working for Greenfield Township when he knowingly dumped sewage from the township's sewage treatment facility into a nearby creek.

Evans Sr.  was also found guilty of misusing government money during his time as Township Supervisor. 

His son, Bruce Evans Jr.  was sentenced in April for his role in the crime, he will serve one year in prison. 

Both were convicted after a trial in December of 2021. 

