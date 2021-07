Mico Reaves is accused of raping a woman in October of 2019.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man who admitted to raping a woman in Lackawanna County has learned his fate.

Mico Reaves was sentenced Tuesday to 2.5-5 years behind bars plus 4 years probation and must register as a sex offender on Megan's Law.

Reaves pleaded guilty back in April to Aggravated Indecent Assault of Unconscious/Unaware Person.