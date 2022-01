Brian Larry was convicted by a federal jury in May for defrauding car warranty companies out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County will spend time in prison for his role in an identity theft scheme.

Brian Larry of Clarks Summit has been sentenced to a little more than seven and a half years behind bars.

