Man sentenced for deadly shooting in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man could spend up to 40 years behind bars for a deadly shooting in Lackawanna County.

Investigators say Evan Wasko shot and killed 17-year-old Joseph Roberson after Liam O'Malley planned to beat him up.

On Monday, Wasko took a plea deal for a third-degree murder charge and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

There's no word on when O'Malley will be sentenced.