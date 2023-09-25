x
Lackawanna County

Man sentenced for deadly shooting in Lackawanna County

Evan Wasko could spend up to 40 years behind bars for a deadly shooting last June in Springbrook Township.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man could spend up to 40 years behind bars for a deadly shooting in Lackawanna County.

That shooting happened last June in Spring Brook Township.

Investigators say Evan Wasko shot and killed 17-year-old Joseph Roberson after Liam O'Malley planned to beat him up.

On Monday, Wasko took a plea deal for a third-degree murder charge and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

There's no word on when O'Malley will be sentenced.

