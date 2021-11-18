Man sentenced for deadly hit and run in Lackawanna County

In January Nicholas Ulkoski struck Ann Corbett with his car in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The driver behind a deadly hit and run in Scranton learned his prison time.

The sentence for Nicholas Ulkoski is nine to 24 months.

In January he struck 72-year-old Ann Corbett, of Scranton, with his car at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Washington Avenue.

The victim was the older sister of Lackawanna County President Judge Trish Corbett.

She later died at the hospital.

Ulkoski pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges in August.