A Pike County woman was killed in the crash along Route 247.

MT COBB, Pa. — A man will spend up to a year on house arrest after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Police say Betty Teehan of Pike County was killed in a crash in 2021 along Route 247 in Jefferson Township, near Moosic Lakes.

Investigators say a UTV, driven by Kyle Brink, hit the motorcycle she was riding on.

In addition to house arrest, brink faces two years of probation.