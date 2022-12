James Lattimore will spend 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison and 4 years on probation for setting a house on fire back in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend at least 2 1/2 years behind bars after setting a house on fire in Scranton.

Officials say back in June, James Lattimore started the blaze at a home on West Elm Street in the city.

Eight people were without a place to live but no one was injured.

Lattimore was sentenced Monday to 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison and 4 years of probation.