Man sentenced for murder

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man charged with murder will spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty in Lackawanna County.

Jerry Koezeno, of Mayfield, was sentenced to third-degree murder in the death of Suzanne Pauswinski of Carbondale in 2021.

Investigators say Koezeno stabbed a mother of three to death in her home, stole $1,400 dollars and then gambled away more than half of that cash at a nearby bar.

Koezeno was also facing first-degree murder and theft charges, but those were dropped in exchange for this guilty plea.