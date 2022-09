Luigi Lorusso admitted that he shot Tyler Sitar in a home on William Street in July of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore.

Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.

Lorusso told police he was moving his rifle when the gun went off and shot Sitar.

He was sentenced to one to three years in state prison.