Man returned to Scranton to face child sex charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man faces child sex charges in Scranton after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
According to police, Norman Moore assaulted the victim and showed her pornography.
The assaults allegedly happened in Scranton, the North Pocono area of Lackawanna County, Allentown, Maryland, and North Carolina.
Moore was arrested in Maryland in January of 2022 on similar charges, and authorities were not able to return him to Scranton until March 10.
He faces statutory sexual assault and related offenses.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.