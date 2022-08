The man went into the water at Nay Aug Gorge around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was rescued after falling into Nay Aug Gorge in Scranton.

The man went into the water around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, rescue crews could not locate the man at first but later found him under a rock on the edge of the gorge area.

It took first responders about three hours to bring him to safety.

He was taken to be checked out by EMS, but there is no word yet on his condition.