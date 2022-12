Thomas O'Rourke is a 74-year-old man missing in the Scranton area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has been reported missing in Lackawanna County.

Thomas O'Rourke is a 74-year-old man missing in the Scranton area.

The reason for concern is because of the cold weather and that O'Rourke is without his medication.

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department at (570) 348-4130.