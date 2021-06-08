x
Lackawanna County

Man reported missing in Lackawanna County

Russell Rozelle was last seen leaving his home in Jefferson Township Monday evening.
State police are asking for help finding a man reported missing in Lackawanna County.

Russell Rozelle of Arnold Drive in Jefferson Township suffers from depression and left his home on foot on the evening of June 7.

Rozelle is 5’8” tall, 185 pounds with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour t-shirt, and gray Under Armour shorts with gray sneakers.

If anyone comes in contact or knows the whereabouts of Rozelle, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore barracks at 570-963-3156.