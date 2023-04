State police say Eugene Benjamin is in intensive care following the fire along South Valley Avenue early Thursday morning.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A man remains in intensive care after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Troopers say 40-year-old Eugene Benjamin was taken to the hospital with burns after flames destroyed his home in Olyphant early Thursday morning.

The place along South Valley Avenue was beyond repair and had to be torn down.

A state police fire marshal is still searching for a cause of the fire in Lackawanna County.