Man pleads guilty to ransacking buildings in Scranton

Police nabbed Robert Craig after he allegedly entered several downtown buildings earlier this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man admits to breaking into two buildings in the city earlier this year.

Robert Craig pleaded guilty to burglary charges earlier this week.

According to court papers, Craig got into offices at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue on an evening in April. An event going on at that time in the basement of the building, which went on lockdown until police arrived.

Several offices were in disarray, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Shortly after, police got a call from city firefighters saying they saw the same man inside the fire department headquarters on Mulberry Street. The man took off, but police arrested him moments later.

Police believe Craig also damaged several offices in Scranton City Hall on North Washington Avenue after reviewing surveillance video.