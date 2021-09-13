Guilty plea in Capitol riot case

The guilty plea was made last week and the paperwork was filed Monday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Another man from Lackawanna County has pleaded guilty to his role in the riot at the U.S. capitol.

Michael Rusyn of Olyphant pleaded guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol.

The plea was made last week but court paperwork was just filed Monday morning.

Rusyn could face up to six months in prison and a fine when he's sentenced for the misdemeanor count.

Photos from social media show Rusyn at the capitol on January 6.