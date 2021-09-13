Guilty plea in Capitol riot case

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Another man from Lackawanna County has pleaded guilty to his role in the riot at the U.S. capitol.
Michael Rusyn of Olyphant pleaded guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol.
The plea was made last week but court paperwork was just filed Monday morning.
Rusyn could face up to six months in prison and a fine when he's sentenced for the misdemeanor count.
Photos from social media show Rusyn at the capitol on January 6.
Frank Scavo of Old Forge pleaded guilty last week to the same misdemeanor charge for his part in the capitol riot.