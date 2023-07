Ronald Casper of Avoca died at the hospital after the crash Thursday morning at the Gerrity's parking lot along Birney Avenue.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The man who was hit and killed in a grocery store parking lot in Lackawanna County has been identified.

The coroner says 70-year-old Ronald Casper of Avoca died at the hospital.

He was one of two pedestrians hit in the Gerrity's parking lot along Birney Avenue in Moosic Thursday.

Three others were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions after the deadly crash in Moosic.