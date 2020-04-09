Man killed in crash in Lackawanna County

Traffic backed up on Route 6 near Peckville.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a crash in Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon in Blakely Borough.

Blakely's Police Chief says a man driving a motorcycle and a female driving an SUV, appear to both have attempted to turn off of Business Route 6 onto Terrace Drive and collided.

Officials do say the man on the motorcycle died.

The woman in the SUV and a passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.

No word on the extent of their injuries.