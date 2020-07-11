Man injured during fox rescue in Lackawanna County

The owner of a tree service had to use a harness to help lift a man who was injured while trying to rescue a fox.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An interesting rescue played out Saturday morning in Lackawanna County.

A fox got stuck on a ledge by the river on South Washington Avenue in Scranton.

People at the scene tell Newswatch 16 that they called animal control Friday about it and when the animal was still there Saturday they contacted The game commission and a logging service.

The owner of To the Max Tree Service showed up and climbed on to the ledge to try and trap the fox in a cage.

Another man who tried to spook the fox into the cage got hurt.

The fox eventually ran off.

"It's sad that nobody is coming out here to help and we have cried out. We've asked people we had numerous calls sent out and nobody has come.," said Vernetta Harris, Moosic.

The owner of the tree service had to use a harness to help lift that injured man.