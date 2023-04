Scranton police took a suspect into custody on Prescott Avenue Thursday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in custody after a reported stabbing in Scranton Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of Prescott Avenue before 10 a.m.

The assistant police chief said a woman was stabbed, and the attacker ran away. Police found him in a nearby house.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released.

There is no word on charges.