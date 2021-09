Crews said the man was hit in a parking lot in Archbald Thursday morning.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in a parking lot in Lackawanna County.

Rescue crews were called to DKB Transportation in Archbald around 6:45 a.m.

They tell us the victim was struck by a personal vehicle driven by a person arriving for work.