LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Lackawanna County after allegedly sexually assaulting and tasing a woman.

According to court paperwork, Morris Wilson entered the victim's home in Taylor earlier this week.

He allegedly demanded cash and then raped her.

The victim told police Wilson also tased her in the leg.

Investigators in Lackawanna County later found a taser in the area where Wilson was picked up.