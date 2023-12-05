Man facing charges after road rage incident in Lackawanna County

The man faces reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly fired two rounds into the ground.

JERMYN, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges after he fired shots during a road rage incident.

Police say Robert Bell was driving through Peckville last week when he saw a truck not use a turn signal.

Bell got mad and followed the truck but eventually decided to go home to Jermyn.

While en route, he saw two women inside a jeep who he believed were involved with the truck.

Bell said the passenger was getting out of the vehicle, so he fired two rounds into the ground.

He faces reckless endangerment charges.