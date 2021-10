A man attempted to set his house on fire on Saturday morning.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly setting fire to curtains at a home in Lackawanna County.

Police in Clarks Summit say Kevin Shannon, 28, got into a fight with his girlfriend at a home along Electric Street just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say Shannon assaulted the woman, then lit the curtains on fire. According to officers, the fire quickly went out.

Shannon is facing arson and related charges.