SIMPSON, Pa. — Following a shooting last month in Lackawanna County, one man faces charges related to illegally possessing a firearm.

Police say Kevin Bowan shot and killed Harrison Carpenter at an apartment building along Morse Avenue in Simpson.

Bowan was not allowed to have any guns due to a prior conviction.

So far, he has not been charged in relation to Carpenter's death.