Man faces homicide by vehicle charges

An 87-year-old man hit another car in Scranton, and a passenger in that vehicle died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man faces homicide by motor vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County.

Officers say 87-year-old William Kent hit another car near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Mulberry Street in September.

Kent reportedly told police he didn't want to miss a scheduled surgery, so he asked someone on the street for a ride to the hospital and never called 911.

A passenger in the other car, Carlos Hernandez, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.