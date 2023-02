James Pavlichko faces strangulation, simple assault, and related charges after allegedly choking a woman.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man faces assault charges in Lackawanna County after police say he tried to strangle a woman.

Officials say James Pavlichko tried to choke and bite a woman at his home in Carbondale last Thursday.

Pavlichko was then arrested Monday for selling drugs to a confidential informant in the city.

Pavlichko faces strangulation, simple assault, and related charges in Lackawanna County.