Man faces arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton is facing Arson charges.
Police arrested Lawrence Green after they say he set fire to a 16 unit apartment building on Jefferson Avenue in the city earlier this month.
Surveillance cameras at a nearby hospital caught the car police say Green was driving at the time.
Investigators tracked the vehicle to a gas station and then to a home on Adams Avenue.
The owner of the car told police that Lawrence Green sometimes used the car and had his own key for it.
Police have not given any indication about a motive for the fire in Scranton.