Man faces arson charges in Scranton

Surveillance cameras caught the vehicle the suspect was driving the night of the fire.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton is facing Arson charges.

Police arrested Lawrence Green after they say he set fire to a 16 unit apartment building on Jefferson Avenue in the city earlier this month.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby hospital caught the car police say Green was driving at the time.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to a gas station and then to a home on Adams Avenue.

The owner of the car told police that Lawrence Green sometimes used the car and had his own key for it.