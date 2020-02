VANDLING, Pa. — A man has been extradited back to Lackawanna County to face animal cruelty charges. Christopher Skorets of Vandling pleaded guilty on Thursday in Virginia to unrelated charges including abduction, strangulation and assault.

After being sentenced to 30 years in Virginia, Skorets was sent back to Pennsylvania.



He's accused of throwing 7 cats out of a second floor window at his apartment in Lackawanna County in 2018.