LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is dead after a motorcycle crash.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Friday at the Intersection of Terrace Drive and Business Route 6 near Peckville.

The coroner said 46-year-old Christopher Marsico, of Jermyn, died after crashing into an SUV.

Police believe both drivers were trying to turn onto Terrace Drive and smashed into each other.