Man dies after fire at Scranton high-rise

One other person transported to hospital, residents displaced

SCRANTON, Pa. — A 62-year old man has died after a blaze here at United House Apartments on Pine Street in Scranton, according to the Lackawanna County coronor.

"Two residents tried to get the man from the apartment where the fire was but they couldn't get through the smoke," said building resident Linda Austin.

Fire officials said it began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night in a 6th floor apartment.

Those officials said it appears to have been an accident.

More than 100 people were forced out of the high-rise.

"They made it up to the floor, it was a little bit of a challenge on the 6th floor, they were able to get up there and able to get the fire knocked down pretty quickly and able to account for all the residents on the 6th floor and above make sure they were able to get them out, crews were doing a lot of work a lot of good work off the bat to hopefully save a lot of lives here," said Scranton Fire Chief John Judge.

Some folks managed to stay overnight with friends and family, but the others taken first to nearby Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and then to Scranton High School, as they waited for an inspector to check out and clear the building.