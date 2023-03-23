Man charged with lewdness in hotel hot tub

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A man has been charged in Lackawanna County after police say he was touching himself while naked in a hotel jacuzzi.
According to officials, James Tiffany, 54, who is said to be homeless, was reported to hotel management after a family at the pool in Dickson City realized he was naked and fondling himself. He then remarked on how beautiful their little girls were.
Tiffany is charged with open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure in Lackawanna County.
