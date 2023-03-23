x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Man charged with lewdness in hotel hot tub

Police say James Tiffany was naked and fondling himself in a jacuzzi in the pool area of a Dickson City hotel.
Credit: WNEP

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A man has been charged in Lackawanna County after police say he was touching himself while naked in a hotel jacuzzi.

According to officials, James Tiffany, 54, who is said to be homeless, was reported to hotel management after a family at the pool in Dickson City realized he was naked and fondling himself. He then remarked on how beautiful their little girls were.

Tiffany is charged with open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure in Lackawanna County.

Credit: WNEP
James Tiffany

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

More Videos

In Other News

Birthday party held for children's library mascot

Before You Leave, Check This Out