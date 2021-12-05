Man charged with child abuse in Lackawanna County

Devion Rugar was arrested on Sunday for the alleged abuse of an 11-month-old.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Lackawanna County after police say he shook a baby so violently she had to be flown to a hospital.

24-year-old Devion Rugar is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and other offenses.

Police and EMTs were called to Rugar's home along South Irving Avenue in South Scranton Saturday night and found an 11-month old girl unresponsive.

Doctors told investigators the baby had injuries to her head and eye requiring further medical care.

she was flown to Geisinger near Danville. There's no word on her condition.

Rugar eventually admitted to aggressively rocking the child as she was crying.

He is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison and is due back in court later this week in Scranton.