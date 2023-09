Robert Watkins is accused of setting fire to a home along Perry Avenue in Scranton on August 14.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has been arrested for an arson in Scranton last month.

Robert Watkins is accused of setting fire to a home along Perry Avenue on August 14.

Everyone made it out okay, but the people who lived there were forced out of their home.

Watkins faces arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment charges after that fire in Scranton.