Robert Bell faces reckless endangerment charges after police say he fired shots from a contractor van throughout Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces reckless endangerment charges after allegedly firing shots throughout Lackawanna County.

It started on Wednesday when a man fired shots out of a white contractor van throughout Peckville, Archbald, and Jermyn.

Police now say the shooter is Robert Bell, 48, of Jermyn.

Officials say he is not in custody, there is no word why.

No one was injured in that shooting in Lackawanna County.