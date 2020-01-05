x
Man charged after allegedly starting fire

Investigators believe he torched a couch at an apartment building along Madison Avenue in Scranton.
A man eventually confessed to setting the fire because he was mad at his girlfriend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton is facing reckless endangerment charges after allegedly causing a fire that left 13 people without a place to stay.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Chris Grant purposely torched a couch at an apartment building along Madison Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Grant originally lied about how the fire started but eventually confessed to setting it because he was mad at his girlfriend.

Grant is facing vandalism and related offenses after the fire.

