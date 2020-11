Surveillance cameras caught images of him inside Post 817 near Mount Cobb.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for the man who broke into a VFW post in Lackawanna County.

State troopers say the crook forced his way into Post 817 near Mount Cobb around 3 a.m. and got away with some items from here.

Surveillance cameras caught images of him inside.

Troopers say he then attempted to break into another VFW near Daleville but was unsuccessful.