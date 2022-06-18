Man bikes across state for Alzheimer's awareness

Kevin Lockwood of Hamlin rode his bike across the state of Pennsylvania to raise awareness for Alzheimer's.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a three-day trek that ended in Lackawanna County. Kevin Lockwood of Hamlin embarked on his 4th HammerALZ ride across the state to raise awareness for Alzheimer's.

It's an annual effort to honor his mother, who died from the disease.

Lockwood started his three-day journey in Pittsburgh and finished up earlier today at Breaker Brewing Outpost in Archbald.

"My mother died of Alzheimer's in 2014 and I realize how important it is to make sure that we have hope for people who were diagnosed with Alzheimer's and that there's help for those for caregivers so that's my main motivation," said Kevin Lockwood, organizer.

Lockwood's goal is to have his team raise $15,000 which is a goal that he surpassed in 2021.