SCRANTON, Pa. — A man wanted after allegedly assaulting his four-year-old son is now behind bars in Scranton.

Syngen Servidio is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

Police say Servidio hit his son several times.

A doctor described the boy's injuries as "torture."