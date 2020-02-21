Man arrested after having high schooler sell drugs for him

DUNMORE, Pa. — State police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for allegedly having a high schooler deal drugs.
According to investigators, a Valley View High School student sold a stolen gun to 20-year-old Jack Eltman of Gouldsboro in exchange for marijuana and money.
The teenager told troopers he posted drug prices on Snapchat and sold marijuana for Eltman every week so he could get drugs for free.
