Man arrested for murder of Robert Baron

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have arrested a man for the murder of missing Old Forge businessman Robert Baron.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said Justin Schuback, 37, of Old Forge, was arrested at his home Friday afternoon.

Powell did not indicate what led to Schuback's arrest but said Schuback was a friend of Baron's son.

Powell said the motive behind the killing may have been a burglary gone bad.

The D.A. said DNA evidence in Schuback's vehicle caused him to be a suspect.

Powell made the announcement at a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Scranton.

"The Baron family has waited a long time for justice to occur, and no one in law enforcement is going to say or do anything that is going to jeopardize the successful prosecution of this case," Powell said.

Powell confirmed that remains found earlier this week after a search in Lackawanna County were those of Robert Baron.

Baron, 58, was reported missing by his family on January 26, 2017, and police found a crime scene in his pizza shop, Ghigiarelli's, on South Main Street in Old Forge. Baron's body has never been found.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews from several agencies and neighboring states searched an area of Old Forge known as Connell's Patch, near Popple Brothers Coal Company, and another site near Pagnotti Park off Connell Street.

Powell noted the contribution of multiple forensic investigators and cadaver dogs provide by the New York State Police.

Since his disappearance, Baron's family has continued to plead with the community for help and offered a $10,000 reward.

On the fourth anniversary of Baron going missing, the family shared security camera video they believe might be related.