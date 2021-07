The ambulance caught fire on Sunday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is facing charges after an ambulance caught on fire on Sunday night in Scranton.

According to Scranton Police, Daniel Peterson, 52, of Scranton, was seen on camera in the area behind the Pennsylvania Ambulance building on Capouse Avenue before the fire started.

After checking security cameras from nearby businesses, police identified the man who started the fire as Peterson.