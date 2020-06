A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he had a stolen gun on him and tried to fight an officer.

Police say Ender Arias was inside a suspicious vehicle parked along Pear Street.

When officers asked Arias to get out of the car, he tried to fight them and reach under the driver's seat.

Officers later found a handgun under the seat as well as a large knife.