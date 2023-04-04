x
Lackawanna County

Man arrested after allegedly ransacking several Scranton buildings

Robert Craig was arrested Monday night. Police believe he vandalized the Scranton Cultural Center and City Hall.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton accuse a man of ransacking and burglarizing City Hall and vandalizing the Scranton Cultural Center.

Robert Craig, 33, of Scranton, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, vandalism, and related charges.

Police say Craig ransacked some offices inside the cultural center on North Washington Avenue on Monday evening.

He was arrested after running out of the fire department headquarters on Mulberry Street.

Authorities believe that Craig also vandalized several workstations and pulled wires out of computers and other electronics in offices on the second and fourth floors of City Hall.

