SCRANTON, Pa. — A man accused of raping a child in Scranton learned his fate.

A judge sentenced Jorge Aguilar to 5 to 10 years in prison.

The 34-year-old was hit with a slew of charges in 2019 after investigators say he allegedly raped a 12-year-old child.