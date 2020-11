The annual holiday light show in Scranton kicked off Friday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With a flip of a switch, officials in Scranton turned on the City's annual holiday light show at Nay Aug Park.

There are more than 100 displays set up throughout the park and they are shining bright!

Volunteers installed 30,000 new LED lights for this 2020 season!

The light show is free but donations are accepted to cover expenses.