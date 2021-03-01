Major delays after water main break in Lackawanna County

The break is somewhere near the intersection of Main Street and Viewmont Drive in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Drivers in Lackawanna County have been warned to expect major delays after a water main break early Sunday morning.

According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, the break is somewhere near the intersection of Main Street and Viewmont Drive in Dickson City.

Crews say there are multiple water mains in the area, so they aren't sure which one the break is on just yet.

Dickson City police posted on social media that drivers should expect major delays and to find alternate routes.

There's no time frame for when that break could be fixed.