20 armed guards will be patrolling Scranton schools this coming school year

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board held a special meeting Monday night. The school directors voted to hire 20 armed guards.
The guards from Cardinal Point Security Group will help the school resource officers the district currently has through the Scranton Police Department.
The three-year contract comes with a $3.4 million price tag.
Superintendent Melissa McTiernan provided Newswatch 16 with this statement:
"Our number one priority is the safety and security of our staff and students. The armed guards add an additional level of protection in our school buildings. We have had armed officers in our secondary buildings for many years. This will allow us to extend this protection to our elementary school buildings and the Electric City Academy."
Scranton school officials are introducing other safety measures this school year, like clear bags and backpacks.
This comes after a deadly stabbing near the high school back in June.
