County election officials preparing for mail-in ballots

County election offices are getting ready to send out mail-in ballots and there are some things voters need to know to ensure their vote counts.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Employees in the Lackawanna County Department of Elections are preparing for Election Day and this one is expected to be busier than ever. People have been encouraged to apply for mail-in ballots because of the pandemic.

This office saw nearly a 50 percent increase of mail-in ballots for the primary election in June and some of those ballots were missing the extra envelope known as the secrecy envelope.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that in November, ballots missing that extra layer of anonymity won't be counted.

"We're just reminding voters to, please take your time, vote your ballot, put it inside the official election ballot envelope, seal it, place it inside the other envelope that will come back to our department," said Lackawanna County Elections Director Marion Medalis.

The secrecy envelope prevents anyone counting votes from knowing who any person voted for.

"When we open the outside envelope, all these little inside envelopes get mixed together, so then when we start opening these, no one could ever determine whose ballot is whose."

There's one other key part of a mail-in ballot that has to be done before you put your ballot in an approved dropbox or put it in the mail.

"On the back is a voter's declaration which the voter does need to sign that, date it, they would need to print their name and their address."

Lackawanna County has ordered additional equipment to handle mail-in ballots. The department has even added 14 employees to sort through the stacks and stacks of applications for mail-in ballots.